MENLO PARK, CA - A social media company is looking to ease some financial pain as the COVID-19 outbreak escalates.
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg was a guest on "CBS This Morning," and said their focus has been on keeping people safe and informed by making sure everyone has accurate information, supporting global health experts and stopping misinformation.
Sandberg said they also want to do their part in helping and are reaching out to assist small businesses.
"Small businesses all around the world are really struggling. They're worried that their doors are closing - unable to make payroll. We announced we're giving away $100 million in grants mostly cash and some ad credits on Facebook. We're very close to small businesses because you know 140 million small businesses use the Facebook platform."
Sandberg teams across the company are working every day to help businesses, and looking at additional ways to host virtual trainings – and will have more to share in the coming weeks.
For more info go to Facebook.com/Resource.