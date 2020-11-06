LINCOLN - With the final tally of the Presidential election still being conducted, a Nebraska Ag leader says overall it looks like things ended up with the status quo.
Brad Lubben, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension policy specialist says for all the prognostications and discussions of major shifts the House is staying Democratic and the Senate appears to likely remain in Republican hands.
Lubben says there were some interesting individual races specifically House Agriculture Chairman Collin Peterson of Minnesota losing his reelection bid.
He says that’s a loss of a moderate voice.
"Described by many, as, you know, maybe the most conservative House Democrat left - voted that way quite often, but was a staunch proponent of traditional foreign policy as we know it. Commodity policy, crop, insurance policy, conservation programs, and particularly sugar policy - which was very important to Collin's district - all could rely on a champion there. That changes with turnover, even if there are still champions for those policies. It's not the same leadership that they once had."
Lubben adds just like in 2016, it appears rural America turned out on the Republican side at the polls.
He says if Joe Biden wins the presidency he expects some significant climate policy to be proposed as well as reengaging in the international trade arena.