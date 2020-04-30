NORFOLK - As spring planting season is underway fro some, farmers are reminded when getting their equipment ready they should consider using high-quality lubricants.
Mimi Falkman is a heavy-duty lubricants expert with CHS and tells News Talk WJAG with more farmers stretching the life of their machines, choosing the right engine oil and grease is more important than ever.
"Specifically on the lubricant side. If you invest in a high-quality lubricant now, you can make sure you aren’t having those potentially big bills down the road if some catastrophic damage were to happen while you're on the field. That product is engineered to meet certain specifications to make sure it can handle certain elements that are out in field including moisture, dirt, and that intense heat of the engine."
Falkman says you don’t want to have your equipment vulnerable to metal-on-metal contact, scraping together increasing the risk of your equipment dying out in the field.
For more information go to CHSInc.com.