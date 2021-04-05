KANSAS CITY, MO - E15 fuel continues to be used more across the nation as the benefits are plentiful and negatives are minimal.
Kim Reddin with a Corn Administrative Committee says the Kansas City metro area recently approved year-round sales of E15 which was great news.
Reddin says E15 is a win for multiple people and industries.
"It's a win for consumers because it's good for our engines. That higher octane gives more power to our engines and it burns cleaner. It's also good for the environment as corn is a renewable plant and reduces tailpipe emissions up to 50 percent. Corn plants also absorb carbon from the atmosphere so I don't think corn gets enough credit for what it can do for people and the environment."
Reddin says all vehicles made in 2001 or newer can use the fuel and a lot of fuel retailers can put it into their stations right now as it doesn’t require new equipment.
For more information and to see fuel stations that offer E15 visit GetBiofuel.Com.