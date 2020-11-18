LINCOLN - A new law went into effect this past weekend that expanded the Nebraska Clean Indoor Air Act.
Tobacco Policy Educator Jeff Soukup says the law originally passed in 2007 required indoor workplaces in Nebraska to be smoke-free.
Soukup says the act eliminated smoking in enclosed indoor workspaces including restaurants, bars, keno establishments, retail/office spaces, and indoor public places.
He says now e-cigarettes are included in the law.
Soukup says the purpose of the act is to protect the public health and welfare by prohibiting smoking in public places and places of employment.