Nebraska Legislature
Lincoln Journal Star

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill to ensure more transparency in the death penalty has won first-round approval from Nebraska lawmakers after prison officials blocked the view of public witnesses while carrying out an execution in 2018.

Lawmakers gave the measure first-round approval on a 33-7 vote.

The bill would bar the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services from obscuring the view of witnesses during an execution. It would also require at least two state legislators to serve as witnesses.

State law already requires witnesses from media outlets to be present.

Prison officials faced criticism after they pulled the curtains over the media's viewing window for 14 minutes near the end of inmate Carey Dean Moore's execution.

Tags

In other news

Execution transparency bill wins initial OK in Nebraska

Execution transparency bill wins initial OK in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill to ensure more transparency in the death penalty has won first-round approval from Nebraska lawmakers after prison officials blocked the view of public witnesses while carrying out an execution in 2018.

NPPD President, CEO stepping down

NPPD President, CEO stepping down

COLUMBUS - With a career of more than 40 years with Nebraska Public Power District, including the past nine as President and Chief Executive Officer, Pat Pope announced during Thursday’s Board of Directors meeting he plans to step down as President and CEO.

Arctic chill descends on much of Nebraska

Arctic chill descends on much of Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Schools, businesses and organizations are remaining closed or opening late Thursday morning because of the arctic cold front that's descended upon eastern Nebraska.