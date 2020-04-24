LINCOLN - The annual spring National Prescription Drug Take Back Day scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Sarah Hunter with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association says thankfully in Nebraska every day is take back day.
Hunter says safely disposing leftover medication from your home can help prevent accidental poisonings or medication misuse.
She says over 300 pharmacies across the state participate in the Nebraska MEDS Initiative and some changes have been implemented due to the virus.
"Instead of taking medications in, they'll provide you with an envelope so we'll just treat everything as a controlled substance for the time. We can make sure that we don't pass germs back and forth and still have everything disposed of."
Hunter says when flushed, put down the drain, or thrown in the trash, the medications can contaminate water supplies.
For more information go to LeftOverMeds.com.