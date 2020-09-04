NIOBRARA - A community celebration is being held this weekend in Niobrara to celebrate the Mormon Canal Bridge on Highway 12 west of Niobrara being open again after it was crushed during the 2019 flooding.
A dedication of it was held Tuesday and featured Governor Pete Ricketts who spoke during it.
One of the organizers of the celebration Ruth Janak says there will be a cruise Friday at 6 p.m. and start at the Lutheran Church parking lot.
"We'll be cruising out to the Niobrara State Park because that's across the bridge. We will also be going to the Ponca grounds because we're able to go there again too. They're also opening a new grocery store in town so we're trying to include everyone in the cruise and celebration."
On Saturday Janak says there will be free golf at the Niobrara Valley Golf Course, a road rally, and all you can eat ribs and pulled pork sandwiches.