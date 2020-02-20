ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) — A federal health official says the 57 Americans who've been held in quarantine at a Nebraska National Guard camp are preparing to leave Thursday.
They landed at Omaha's Eppley Airfield on Feb. 7, having flown from the Wuhan region of China. They soon were bused to Camp Ashland.
One who developed a cough was later tested for the virus and was cleared. They've not been asked to wear masks or take any other health measures as they leave or once they arrive home.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesman says there's no need, because they're all healthy.