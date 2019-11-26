KANSAS CITY, MO - The ethanol industry is continuing to evolve and become more popular throughout the U.S. and the world.
At the National Association of Farm Broadcasters convention in Kansas City Missouri the Renewable Fuels Association was there to talk about the ethanol industry.
Robert White, Vice President of Industry Relations told News Talk WJAG, E-15 is becoming much more popular as over 90 percent of U.S. vehicles can use it.
White also said a lot more stations are starting to offer E-85.
"The good news on E-85 is we're opening a new station every day and they're in new areas that have never seen the fuel before. For some of us here in the Midwest it's a 25-year-old fuel, but for some it's a brand new fuel they've never seen. So connecting the dots with the flex fuel vehicles and the new E-85 stations is part of our efforts."
White said back in June the Environmental Protection Agency issued a one year waiver for the state of Nebraska to conduct research with E-30 in 50 state vehicles used by state personnel and some Nebraska State Patrol cruisers.
He said that has been very successful so far and they have been able to gather a lot of information from it.