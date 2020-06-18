Ethanol
WASHINGTON D.C. - Good news has been hard to come by in the ethanol industry since the COVID-19 outbreak began back in March.

However, Jim Mintert, Director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture at Purdue University, says the industry is trying to bounce back despite some significant struggles in recent months.

"Ethanol production was really hanging in there pretty well until about the third week of March, and then from that point forward, we started seeing ethanol plants shut down, and in other cases slow down, and we saw some weeks there in mid-to-late April and early May when ethanol production was running at about 45 to 50 percent below where it was in early January.”

Mintert says the numbers are showing that the ethanol industry has made progress over the last few weeks.

He says as you look at the unleaded gasoline price, it’s up from 63 cents in April to $1.06 in May. On the ethanol side, an average of 59 cents in April was 75 cents in May.

