WASHINGTON, D.C. - In the biggest economic challenge since the creation of the ethanol industry, reduced fuel demand, blows to the livestock sector and other coronavirus related impacts have led to more than $3.4 billion in revenue losses for ethanol in just four months.
Scott Richman, Chief Economist for the Renewable Fuels Association did an analysis of ethanol losses from the pandemic so far.
Richman says the impact on ethanol production and consumption exceeded 1.3 billion gallons. The usage of corn for ethanol production has been about 500 million bushels lower.
He says there are a number of ethanol producing facilities that are still idle and will continue to be impacted for several more months.
"There are proposals in congress and provisions in the Heros Act that was passed by the House of Representatives for helping the ethanol industry get through this difficult time. This does help put some parameters around some of the assistance that's being considered."
Richman says they’re projecting a total of about $7 billion in reduced revenues for this year and another $2 billion in 2021.