PENDER - Authorities are still searching for an escaped prisoner.
As of 11 a.m. Monday Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger tells News Talk WJAG 26-year-old Cody Murphree is still at large and believed to be in the Norfolk/Stanton County area.
Murphree escaped from the Thurston County Jail Sunday afternoon, and was last seen northeast of Stanton around 2:00 Sunday stopping to get gas from a rural residence wearing a white thermal top and shorts.
Unger says he is also still believed to be driving a stolen 2003 silver Chevy Malibu with a farm license plate with the number 55-C722.
Murphree was awaiting sentencing on charges that involved being a felon in possession of stolen firearms and armed robbery.
Unger adds he is considered extremely dangerous.
Anyone with information or observing suspicious behavior should contact their local law enforcement agency.