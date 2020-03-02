Cody Murphree

PENDER - Authorities are still searching for an escaped prisoner.

As of 11 a.m. Monday Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger tells News Talk WJAG 26-year-old Cody Murphree is still at large and believed to be in the Norfolk/Stanton County area.

Murphree escaped from the Thurston County Jail Sunday afternoon, and was last seen northeast of Stanton around 2:00 Sunday stopping to get gas from a rural residence wearing a white thermal top and shorts.

Unger says he is also still believed to be driving a stolen 2003 silver Chevy Malibu with a farm license plate with the number 55-C722.

Murphree was awaiting sentencing on charges that involved being a felon in possession of stolen firearms and armed robbery.

Unger adds he is considered extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information or observing suspicious behavior should contact their local law enforcement agency.  

