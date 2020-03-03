STANTON - The Stanton County Sheriff’s office is continuing to ask the public’s assistance in locating a man who escaped Sunday from the Thurston County jail and was later observed in Stanton County.
Twenty-six-year-old Cody Murphree is now being sought for another incident that occurred at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in downtown Stanton.
Murphree and a second male 29-year-old Derek Pederson of Cedar County are wanted for an assault in Stanton where they accosted a male and female at a Stanton apartment after breaking into the residence and threatening the pair with harm using a firearm.
Murphree and Pederson then fled the area in a white 2004 Dodge Stratus with plate number 53 F 198 that is now reported stolen from Stanton.
Both males are convicted felons and face numerous new felony charges in connection to the incident.
Both men are considered to be extremely dangerous and have made comments of having nothing to lose.
If they or the vehicle are observed you are asked to immediately call 911.
The Sheriff’s office was not notified of the assault for more than 20 minutes after the suspects left the area.
Both subjects have felony warrants that have been issued for their arrest and are suspected of still being in Northeast Nebraska.