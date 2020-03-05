COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA -- The escaped inmate from Thurston County and his accomplice have been arrested in Iowa.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, Cody Murphree and Derek Pederson were arrested at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday in Pottawattamie County, Iowa.
They were taken into custody in the vehicle they stole from Stanton on Tuesday by a U.S. Marshal task force and Iowa authorities.
They are being held on numerous felony warrants in Council Bluffs and will be returned to Stanton County as soon as the extradition process can be completed.
The stolen vehicle taken by Murphree after his escape on Sunday from the Thurston County jail was also recovered earlier Thursday morning in a residential area in Norfolk.
The Sheriff’s office wishes to thank all those involved in their arrest and the public for their assistance and vigilance during these stressful events.