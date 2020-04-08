NORFOLK - A new Assistant Principal has been named for Norfolk Senior High.
According to a press release, Dr. Jami Jo Thompson announced to school district staff John Erwin will take the post for the 2020-21 school year.
Erwin has served Norfolk Public Schools as former Dean of Students, math teacher, and coach at Norfolk High.
Erwin will replace current NHS Assistant Principal Erik Wilson, who has been promoted to a district administration position for 2020-21.
Pending Board of Education approval at the Mr. Erwin will assume his role July 1st.