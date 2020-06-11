EPA issues guidance on dicamba use

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The EPA says farmers and applicators can continue to use three dicamba herbicides if they were in their possession on June 3rd the date of a court ruling vacating their registrations.
American Farm Bureau Federation Congressional Relations Director Allison Crittenden says the EPA action provides much-needed clarity for farmers.
“Many of them have made the planting decision already and have a crop in the ground that is dicamba tolerant and they had planned to use dicamba for weed mitigation. So, what this order says is that farmers who have existing stocks of dicamba in their possession as of June 3 are able to use those products in accordance with the label through July 31.”
Crittenden says the ruling includes three dicamba herbicides from Bayer, BASF and Corteva.
She says they’re curious what this means for the future of dicamba moving forward after this year, because there’s a lot of uncertainty in place.