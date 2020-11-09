EPA dicamba decision provides farmers with certainty

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler, joined by American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall, announced a five-year approval of three dicamba herbicides last week.
AFBF Congressional Relations Director Allison Crittenden says the announcement provides farmers certainty in product availability.
Crittenden says farmers have certainty for the next five years that dicamba will be available to them and they’ll understand clearly the parameters in which to use it.
She says the new registration does have some changes farmers need to know about, including required use of a volatility agent for over the top applications.
“The new registration does require a downwind buffer of 240 feet and 310 feet in areas where a listed species is located. It prohibits over the top application on soybeans after June 30 and cotton after July 30. Importantly, it also simplifies the label and use direction so growers can easily determine when they should apply dicamba and how they should do it.”
Crittenden says its important farmers that encounter different weed challenges have a product on the market they can use to help them solve those problems.