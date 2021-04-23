EPA Administrator turns back on Obama-era WOTUS Rule

WASHINGTON D.C. - Agriculture breathed a sigh of relief when Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan told lawmakers the agency would not go back to the controversial Obama-era definitions of Waters of the U.S.
"I've spent a lot of time on this topic in North Carolina as the (Department of Environmental Quality) Secretary, and I've meet with a lot of the Ag CEOs on this topic since I've been EPA Administrator. We all believe the courts weighed in on the Obama and the courts have weighed in on Trump's Navigable Waters Rule."
Many in agriculture found the Obama-era WOTUS rule to be a far overreach of federal government authority and the source of overly burdensome regulation and oversight.
Regan says he wants to continue discussions with those in agriculture as the agency moves forward.
The EPA Administrator said his agency and the US Department of Agriculture are working in tandem to both protect the environment and get farmers engaged in the process.