EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced a new clearer definition for the “Waters of the United States.”

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler outlined the new Navigable Waters Protection Rule.

Wheeler says the new rule replaces the “Waters of the U.S.” rule that was implemented during the Obama Administration and caused a lot of confusion.

“The 2015 rule faced an onslaught of litigation by states representing more than 75 percent of the nation’s land mass and was held unlawful by the courts. This litigation created a confusing regulatory patchwork across the country, of states subject to different versions of the regulations.”

Wheeler says the Navigable Waters Protection Rule will establish national consistency and provide greater certainty to states and landowners. It reflects considerable stakeholder engagement, including over 620,000 comments.

