32nd Annual Ag Conference

KEARNEY - Nebraska Ag director Steve Wellman says this year’s Governor’s Ag Conference will focus on entrepreneurship in food and agriculture.

Wellman says they’re focusing on some new opportunities in agriculture, some topics that aren’t usually talked about.

He says the conference kicks off with a “Spirit of Nebraska’s Entrepreneurs” panel presentation moderated by Tom Fields of the University of Nebraska’s Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program.

“For example, a soon-to-be graduate from the university who is selling home-raised beef from her farm and growing her operation. And there’s operators that will talk about their coffee-roasting business. Just some things that are definitely agriculture but maybe not necessarily what we talk about in production agriculture most days.”

Wellman says also on the agenda is the director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Andrei Iancu as he’ll talk about growing start-up companies in Nebraska.

The Conference is set for March 9th and 10th in Kearney.

For more information visit NDA.Nebraska.Gov.

