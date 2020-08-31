Ensuring kids get meals as they head back to school

LINCOLN - U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and children's advocates are calling on U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to extend child nutrition waivers that helped schools and community groups continue serving meals when schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Crystal FitzSimons, director of school and out-of-school-time programs for the Food Research and Action Center, said kids returning to school will get traditional free and reduced-price breakfasts and lunches, but many will be learning remotely, far from school cafeterias.
"We need to make sure that there's enough flexibility within the child-nutrition program so that communities can operate the child-nutrition programs and provide meals to the families who need them," FitzSimons said.
The Senate Agriculture Committee recently sent a letter urging Perdue to extend waivers, but FitzSimons said that alone won't get the job done.
Her group and others also want Congress to extend Pandemic EBT benefits, a program meant to help families pay for meals kids normally would have received at school.
More than 50,000 Nebraska children have not yet been enrolled in the initial P-EBT program, which would put up to $281 per eligible child into their parents' wallets.
FitzSimons said Governor Pete Ricketts could reopen the application process, which lasted just one month. She added the program also would benefit state and local economies.
"$281 on a P-EBT card to purchase food, and an additional 50,000 kids receiving that," FitzSimons said. "That is a pretty significant financial input into the state of Nebraska, to support local grocers and retailers."
If a child attended a school that offered free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program, they're eligible for P-EBT, regardless of a family's immigration status.
P-EBT benefits will not impact Public Charge determination, and can be tapped in addition to SNAP - the program formerly known as food stamps - as well as food pantries or any other assistance.