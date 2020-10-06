WAYNE - Wayne State College nearly beat its record for the largest freshman class in school history this year with 821.
President Dr. Marysz Rames tells News Talk WJAG, they were just four students short of the largest ever class in 1968 during the Vietnam War.
"For the last four or five years, Wayne State has really made a concerted effort to tell our story, that we really are an institution that provides students with a quality educational experience that's affordable and accessible. We're personalized, we put students first, and we really want them to graduate. Part of those numbers was also an increase in the number of students that returned to us to continue perusing their degree."
Rames says thanks to their great partnership with Northeast Community College, they’ve made it seamless for students to transfer their credits from Northeast to Wayne State.
She says she’s excited about the increase in enrolled students and hopes the trend continues.