NORFOLK - Despite the coronavirus pandemic, student enrollment at Northeast Community College is nearly the same as last year.
President Dr. Leah Barrett gave an enrollment report at the Board of Governors meeting last week.
Barrett said there are 4,567 students this year, nine less than last year.
She said Northeast will continue to see enrollment growth as the year progresses through additional early college and non-degree seeking students including the addition of 15 new programs through the state’s workforce retraining initiative.
"That's the statewide initiative from the governor's office and the Nebraska Department of Labor and Economic Development using CARES Act funding to support the return of unemployed and underemployed in higher education through a retraining opportunity."
Barrett said first-time freshman students dipped 7 percent while early college students increased 16 percent.