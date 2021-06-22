BATTLE CREEK - You’re invited to enjoy nature at night by attending the first “Stars, Strolls, and S’mores” event of the summer Wednesday evening.
It will take place at the Yellowbanks Wildlife Management Area west of Battle Creek and is hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, and Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau.
Julie Wragge with the Lower Elkhorn NRD says attendees will be led on a free moon walk.
"We're going to be talking about the Elkhorn River because out at the wildlife management area, there's a beautiful view of the Elkhorn River. We like to do these events close to the full moon so we can have some light in the evenings. It'll be a good night to get everyone out and enjoying nature."
Wragge says there will also be a nature scavenger hunt and then the evening wraps up with free s’mores.
It’s set to start Wednesday evening at 7:30 at the Yellowbanks Wildlife Management Area.