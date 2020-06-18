LINCOLN - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of a missing woman who was possibly abducted.
The Lincoln Police Department is attempting to locate 60-year-old Cynthia Sholar, a white female, approximately 5'5" tall, and 120 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.
Sholar was last seen around 5:00 a.m. Thursday wearing a black tank top with sunflower print, a gray sweatshirt, and white pants near 3900 Pine Lake Road in Lincoln.
She may be in the company of Joshua Hart traveling in a black 2009 Porsche Cayenne SUV with Florida plates NGP-J13.
It’s unknown where they’re headed.
If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Lincoln Police Department immediately.