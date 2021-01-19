OMAHA - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a missing Nebraska man.
The Omaha Police Department is attempting to locate 75-year-old Edward Manheimer.
Manheimer is a white male, 5’ 10" and 190 pounds with green eyes and is balding.
Manheimer was last known wearing a blue button down shirt and dark sweatpants.
He is missing from Omaha and was last seen at 9:00 Sunday morning in North Bend.
Manheimer was driving a white 2004 Chevy Malibu bearing Nebraska plate VEA457.
He suffers from medical conditions and seemed confused when last in contact.
If you have any information, please call 911 immediately.