LINCOLN - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of a missing child.
The Burt County Sheriff's office is attempting to locate 20-month-old Jade Nicole Sides.
Sides is a white female, 33 inches tall, 25 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes wearing pink striped long sleeve top and pants.
Sides was taken by Justin William Sides, who is a white male, 6' and 150 pounds, with brown hair.
Justin Sides was wearing Green camo jacket, black pants and brown boots.
He may be driving a Blue four-door 2005 Toyota Corolla with the Nebraska license plate, 31-G319.
Nicole Sides may be in danger. If you know the whereabouts of Nicole or Justin Sides please call 911 or the Burt County Sheriff's office at 402-374-2900.