LINCOLN - Farming and cattle ranching have come a long way in the last decade.
Nebraska Extension Specialist Travis Mullinicks says emerging technology has transformed how cattle are raised.
Mullinicks says you want to look at how you can increase the sustainability and profitability of your cattle operation by adopting new technologies.
"There's a lot of new air tag technologies. There are new companies coming out with technologies looking at reproductive performance or indicators. Looking at health status and a lot of technologies we're looking at from an animal side is, "How can we use camera base systems to get body weight and body condition score of cows?"
Mullinicks says drones have also become almost a new normal on the farm, and those can be used to look at the quality and quantity of forage for your cattle.
He says you always want to look at, “How can you better manage your resources?”