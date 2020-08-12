NORFOLK - Madison County is now authorized for emergency haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve Program or CRP acres due to drought.
Public Affairs and Outreach Coordinator for the Nebraska Farm Service Agency Bobbie Kriz-Wickham says interested producers must get approval from their FSA county office before starting.
Kriz-Wickham says numerous counties in Northeast Nebraska including Madison County are authorized to take part.
She says there are a number of provisions
"For emergency haying, you're limited to one cutting and you can sell the hay, but when you're cutting you can't hay more than 50 percent of a field. Generally speaking, you have 90 days for grazing and up to 60 days for haying. FSA workers will review those provisions with you at the county office when you come in and talk to them about this opportunity."
Kriz-Wickham says the U.S. drought monitor gets issued every Thursday, so more counties may be able to take part if the drought worsens.
For more information or to request approval for emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres contact your local FSA office.