TEKAMAH - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued to locate a 20-month old girl in eastern Nebraska.
The Burt County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate Nicole Sides. She is 33" and 25 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes wearing a pink striped long sleeve top and pants.
Sides was taken by Justin William Sides a 6’ and 150 pound white man with brown hair.
Justin Sides was wearing a green camo jacket, black pants and brown boots. He may be driving a blue 2005 Toyota Corolla with the plate number NE 31 G319.
Nicole Sides may be in danger. If you know the whereabouts of Nicole or Justin Sides please call 911 or the Burt County Sheriff's Office at 402-374-2900.