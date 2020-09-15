NORFOLK - Madison County has had 119 positive COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days which is the fifth highest number of cases than any other county in the state.
That’s according to Melanie Thompson, the Emergency Response Coordinator for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.
Thompson says there’s also more people in the hospital and on ventilators than they’ve had since the start of the pandemic.
Though she says they haven’t seen a huge number of cases this past week which will have an impact on the COVID-19 risk dial that gets updated Wednesday.
Thompson says instead of going with the positivity rate to determine where the needle should be on the risk dial, they’ve gone to cases per 100,000 people.
"The reason for that is in a rural area, and that does include Madison County, those positivity rates can be artificially inflated. When you don't have the volume of testing in the area you get a falsely inflated positivity rate. There are a number of labs not reporting the negative tests and that will also increase your positive rate, because you need those negative ones to dilute the number of positivities."
Thompson says also to determine where the needle should be, they look at hospital capacity, their ability to identify community spread, testing availability, and their ability to trace all of the contacts of people within 24 hours.