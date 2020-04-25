NORFOLK - The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department currently has 74 positive COVID-19 cases in its four county district.
The health department says there are 117 tests pending in addition to those.
One week ago, there were only 18 positive cases in the district. This marks a four-fold increase in cases over the last seven days.
Due to this rapid escalation, the Governor’s Office, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and ELVPHD have agreed that now is not the time to relax the directed health measures in the district.
The district said they're working on at least one more mass-testing event, and will release details when those are available.
ELVPHD will have their DHMs extended until at least May 31st, at which time the date will be re-evaluated based upon virus activity in the area.
More details in regards to how the extended DHMs affect each sector will be released next week after a signed copy of the DHMs is received.
For now, it continues to be of utmost importance to continue following social distancing, view everyone that you come in contact with as a potential carrier, and stay home.