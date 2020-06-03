NORFOLK - Since May 28th, there are 16 new positive coronavirus cases in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department district.
According to the department, the total number of positive cases in the district is 394. There are 329 positive cases in Madison County, eight in Burt County, 35 in Cuming County, and 22 in Stanton County.
Madison County also has four deaths and 193 recoveries.
The department is also letting people know that Test Nebraska will be in Norfolk Saturday and Sunday from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. at 1006 South 8th Street.
To register visit TestNebraska.Com.