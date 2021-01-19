ELVPHD launches online vaccine notification system

NORFOLK - The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has launched an online system for individuals 65 years of age and over who want to be notified when and where COVID-19 vaccination opportunities are available.
According to a press release, the health department isn’t reserving doses nor scheduling appointments for this age group at this time, but adding your name to the list ensures that you will be notified of updates as they are available.
Those that have already added their names to the notification list by phone call or online over the last few weeks do not need to do so again.
As the ELVPHD continues to receive a record number of phone calls, eligible patrons are encouraged to utilize the online registry for themselves or their loved ones.
The health department expects to move into Phase 1B of vaccinations next week and will remain in that phase for an undetermined amount of time.
“Adding your name to the list only confirms you will be informed when the vaccine becomes available. It is not an appointment for a vaccination,” said Gina Uhing, Director for ELVPHD. “We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we roll out the largest vaccine campaign in history. It may take several weeks or longer before you receive a notification after signing up. Do not be alarmed if a notification is not received for quite some time.”
You will be notified when you can make an appointment to get vaccinated.
To register for vaccine updates click the link: https://bit.ly/2MAHBvB.
ELVPHD will accommodate those with limited access to a computer. The public can help by assisting those without computer access to sign up, as well.