NORFOLK - A new dial system has been launched by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department to determine COVID-19 risk.
According to a press release, four individual dials for each of the ELVPHD counties of Burt, Cuming, Stanton and Madison will be coming later this week.
When published, the dials will provide specific guidance for residents, business owners, and school administrators to protect themselves and others from spread and potential exposure to the virus.
This week’s districtwide dial is in the yellow which is moderate risk.
The public can expect the dials to be released each Thursday on the health department website.