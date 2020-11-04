NORFOLK - The COVID-19 risk dial in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is now in the red category as coronavirus cases have really started climbing the last couple of weeks.
Out of a four point scale on the risk dial, Madison, Stanton, and Cuming County is at 3.29 while Burt County is at 3.43.
Emergency Response Coordinator Melanie Thompson says the whole idea of mask wearing and washing your hands was to make sure hospital capacity wasn’t stretched, but now it is.
"It kind of appears that hospitalizations are six weeks behind the case count, so I think if we don't put the brakes on this train right now and everybody do what they're supposed to, it is not going to look good in a couple of weeks and not just for coronavirus patients. If you have a heart attack and need to go to the hospital, maybe they can life-flight you to Colorado. We don't know what this is going to look like, but it's not good right now."
Thompson says the death rate is still sitting at less than one percent in the state, but there are seven nursing homes in the health district with COVID outbreaks.
As for a vaccine, Thompson said they’re getting prepared for it and hopefully by March or April a large part of the population will be vaccinated.