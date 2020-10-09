NORFOLK - A new and unique form of art will soon be on display at the Elkhorn Valley Museum.
Executive Director Ashley Brown says you can be one of the first to see Rod Beyke’s Recycled Paper Collection at an opening reception Friday.
Brown says his work consists of shredding newspaper and magazine articles into tiny arrow shaped pieces.
"He will put a little bit of glue on the tip of a pencil, pick out a piece of shredding, and place it onto a cardboard. He uses reference photos whether that is landscapes or animals. He's even started going into portrait work."
Brown says the free opening reception Friday evening will be from 6 to 8 and, the exhibit will be on display through January 29th.