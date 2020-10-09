Elkhorn Valley Museum

NORFOLK - A new and unique form of art will soon be on display at the Elkhorn Valley Museum.

Executive Director Ashley Brown says you can be one of the first to see Rod Beyke’s Recycled Paper Collection at an opening reception Friday.

Brown says his work consists of shredding newspaper and magazine articles into tiny arrow shaped pieces.

"He will put a little bit of glue on the tip of a pencil, pick out a piece of shredding, and place it onto a cardboard. He uses reference photos whether that is landscapes or animals. He's even started going into portrait work."

Brown says the free opening reception Friday evening will be from 6 to 8 and, the exhibit will be on display through January 29th.

Tags

In other news

Ag officials release gas station upgrade grants for biofuels

Ag officials release gas station upgrade grants for biofuels

DES MOINES, IA - Federal agriculture officials are awarding $22 million in grants to gas stations, convenience stores and fuel distribution sites in 14 states to upgrade pumps, fuel lines and storage tanks as part of a program designed to increase the use of higher blends of ethanol fuel and…

Nebraska hospitals say they can handle surge in virus cases

Nebraska hospitals say they can handle surge in virus cases

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Nebraska has reached a record high. But even as hospitals fill up across the state, senior hospital officials insist they can handle any surge in serious infections.