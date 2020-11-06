NORFOLK - The Elkhorn Valley Museum has announced it will be closed to the public for the time being.
Executive Director Ashley Brown says with the current news of the COVID-19 risk dial reaching the “red” level, the Board of Directors made the call.
Brown says there are a variety of virtual programs and events for you to take part in.
"We have little fun promotion YouTube videos coming up so just a variety of things. Our new one that we are very excited about is our 'Quilting Bee.' People of the community can do a drive thru pick up for materials and we'll have a Zoom link posted for everyone to join. Our goal for that is to make at least three quilts that in February we will be giving to foster children."
Brown says staff members will be available by appointment for any questions.
The closure will be reassessed in two weeks.