NORFOLK - The Elkhorn Valley Museum is the place to be this weekend.
Executive Director Ashley Brown says there are two events schedule for the adults and kids.
Brown says the Saturday Society program is for youth ages 10 and up.
"The Saturday Society is kind of a spin on our old Saturday Club, but this time we are going to make it a little more historic in a way. We are doing ciphers this month and we will carry that over to next month. We will be doing some fencing later, chemistry, and we are going to be doing some crime scene investigation. We have some cool things for that middle aged, high school kid."
Brown says that gets underway Saturday at 2.
She says also the third meet up of the museum’s Quilting Bee is also Saturday.
Brown adds quilters of all skill levels are invited to help sew quilts that’ll be donated to Behavioral Health Specialists’ Foster Care Services.
The Quilting Bee meet up kicks off at 1.