MADISON - The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has stayed busy this past year.
At the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Health and Safety Program Manager Heather Drahota gave an update to the board.
Drahota said they’ve done a lot of flu shots.
"We were up this year about 16 percent. We did 1,375 in 2018 and 1,639 in 2019. It's supposedly the right strand of flu, but we have really high numbers of flu across the state. Other shots like shingles and Tdap we were down a little bit as we did 187 in 2018 and 169 in 2019."
Drahota said alcohol compliance checks with local retailers was at 88 percent.
She said they did community health assessments to come up with their priorities for the next three years and priority areas included access to care, obesity, cancer prevention screening, and standard motor vehicle safety.
A motion was also unanimously approved for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department to provide vaccines for county employees again this year.