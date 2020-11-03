MADISON - Tuesday is Election Day, and there are a number of local, state, and national races up for grabs.
Madison County Clerk Anne Pruss says with the COVID-19 pandemic many voters requested mail-in ballots, however not as many as the primary in May.
Pruss says as of mid-afternoon Friday out of the 6,155 ballots that were requested for the general election, 5,500 had been returned.
She says there are two ballot drop off boxes for those still needing to return their ballot.
"One in Norfolk at the City Administration building, and we do have an official election drop box which is located on the west side of the (Madison County Courthouse) building. Ballots will be collected periodically, and 8 p.m. both ballot boxes will be locked shut."
Pruss says all polling places will be fully staffed, however give yourself some extra time in case there is a line.
Polls open at 8 Tuesday morning.