LINCOLN - So far just over 36,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in Nebraska.

A vaccine update was provided during Governor Pete Ricketts’ press briefing Monday.

Angie Ling, Incident Commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said they’re still in the Phase 1A distribution gearing towards 1B.

"As we prepare for Phase 1B we will be working with the local health departments and community partners to help with vaccinations. Citizens aged 75 and older will be the priority for Phase 1B. Vaccinations will be accomplished through multiple methods, such as community vaccine clinics with the local health departments, healthcare providers, and pharmacy partners.

Ling added Nebraska will be rolling out a website where people can sign up to get the vaccine and get updates on their place in line.

She said there has been a little bit of a delay in distributing the vaccine due to the weather and holidays, but the next couple of weeks will see a high volume of vaccinations.

