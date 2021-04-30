Norfolk Police Division

NORFOLK - A number of Norfolk businesses were in violation of alcohol compliance checks.

According to Captain Mike Bauer, over the past two weeks Norfolk Police conducted the alcohol compliance checks.

Bauer says an underage individual, using their true identity and actual Nebraska driver’s license, attempted to purchase alcohol from establishments that sell alcohol in Norfolk.

A check of 63 businesses were completed with eight businesses selling alcohol to the minor. 

The businesses in violation include Buffalo Wild Wings, Hy-Vee East Market Grill, Hy-Vee West Market Grill, Lot 279, Reynoldson’s, Sakura Steakhouse, Shoppers Express, and the VFW.

The employees selling the alcohol were cited.

