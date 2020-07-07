Henningsen Foods
Courtesy of: Henningsen Foods Facebook

DAVID CITY, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska egg processing company has agreed to invest $2 million in upgrades to its facility to limit pollution and pay an $827,500 fine as part of a settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency and the state.

The EPA said that Henningsen Foods has installed equipment at its facility near David City to reduce the amount of pollutants in the wastewater it sends to the city’s treatment plant.

The pollutants are byproducts of egg processing and a cleaning solution used at the facility.

In the past, discharges from Henningsen’s operation caused David City to release too many pollutants on several occasions.

Tags

In other news

Egg processor to pay $827,500 fine, make $2M in upgrades

Egg processor to pay $827,500 fine, make $2M in upgrades

DAVID CITY, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska egg processing company has agreed to invest $2 million in upgrades to its facility to limit pollution and pay an $827,500 fine as part of a settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency and the state.

Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday July 7

Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday July 7

In the 1960’s there was TV game show called Truth or Consequences where if a contestant gave the wrong answer to a trivia question, the player had to do a wacky stunt.