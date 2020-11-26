Education commissioner reflects on school year

LINCOLN - Nebraska’s public schools are approaching the end of the first semester and even though numerous students and teachers have had to quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, no school has went to remote learning yet.
During a press conference at the Capitol Wednesday Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt talked about the many things he’s thankful for in Nebraska and around public schools.
Blomstedt said everyone in the school system has worked extremely hard to ensure school is sustained through the pandemic and ensure students still get a quality education.
He said there is still a lot of pressure on teachers.
"I hear from teachers often about the types of pressures they've had. We've tried to institute all kinds of flexibilities for our schools and our schools have taken that up. I started the school year with a speech to our educational leaders about disruption and innovation. It's really still a time to be innovative in how we keep schools functioning and moving forward through this period of time."
Blomstedt said he’s hopeful everyone can catch their breath during this holiday break and come back rejuvenated to finish up the semester.