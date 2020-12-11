NORFOLK - To educate and help keep people safe online, the Norfolk LAN Party is hosting a cyber safety event next week.
One of the organizers Dave Kassmeier says officers from the Norfolk Police Division and local experienced gamers will be there to present and answer questions.
Brad Vogt, Northeast Community College’s cybersecurity instructor who will present says he wants to make sure that organizations down to individuals all are aware of cyber threats.
"When large organizations start to become more secure, hackers start going after individuals and we're seeing it rampant on Facebook and its online marketplace. You don't have to look very far to find all kinds of bad actors and we want to make sure you know how to identify those, mark them as being bad and learn some best practices to protect yourself."
Vogt says one of the main rules to follow is that if someone contacts you, don't give them your information and if you feel like you're getting scammed do some research.
Zach Miller, an experienced gamer also involved with Norfolk LAN who has a kid starting to play video games says he’ll talk about how to keep kids safe online as even they can get scammed.
The free event is set to take place Monday evening at 7 at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce. It will also be streamed on the Norfolk LAN Party’s Facebook page.