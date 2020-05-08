LINCOLN - State’s economies across the nation have taken a big hit thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tax Foundation Senior Policy Analyst Katherine Loughead said the nation is in an economic contraction right now that will turn into a recession.
During a webinar hosted by the Platte Institute, Loughead said economists are forecasting the GDP will contract by 30 percent.
She said by their current calculations, Nebraska has less than 14 weeks left in its unemployment trust fund before it will have to start borrowing from the federal government, and that’s assuming there’s no new unemployment claims.
"In reality, the state probably has a lot less time before it will need to start borrowing from the federal government to continue making payments. How that works is that Nebraska will want to take out a Title XII advance loan from the federal government. The first year can be paid interest free, but if the state doesn't pay back the loan after two years, in state businesses will face higher federal unemployment tax rates."
Loughead said Nebraska has the 13th best funded budget stabilization fund in the country, but there’s a strong chance that it could be completely wiped out by the time the virus has calmed down.
She said economists are projecting states will see revenue shortfalls that are significantly worse that those seen during the Great Recession.