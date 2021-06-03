Corn harvest
Courtesy photo

CHAMPAIGN, IL - An Ag economist is expecting high grain prices at harvest time.

Gary Schnitkey says if poor weather causes some yield loss, current futures prices will be supported.

Schnitkey says the market has a wide range of possible variances that can be seen by using a projection tool based on current futures prices and options prices.

"It says there's a 33 percent chance of having that harvest time contract price below $5.25. Still, that $5.25 is a high price."

Schnitkey says the price on the December 2021 corn contract is at $6.09, well above where it’s been in recent years.

Tags

In other news

Lincoln racetrack site of temporary casino with 300 slots

Lincoln racetrack site of temporary casino with 300 slots

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association has filed a nearly $2.4 million building permit for work that will transform the simulcast building at Lincoln Race Course into a temporary casino floor with more than 300 slot machines.