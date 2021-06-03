CHAMPAIGN, IL - An Ag economist is expecting high grain prices at harvest time.
Gary Schnitkey says if poor weather causes some yield loss, current futures prices will be supported.
Schnitkey says the market has a wide range of possible variances that can be seen by using a projection tool based on current futures prices and options prices.
"It says there's a 33 percent chance of having that harvest time contract price below $5.25. Still, that $5.25 is a high price."
Schnitkey says the price on the December 2021 corn contract is at $6.09, well above where it’s been in recent years.