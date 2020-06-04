LINCOLN - Nebraska will have a bumpy road ahead trying recover economically from the coronavirus pandemic.
During a webinar hosted by the Platte Institute, economists Ernie Goss and Scott Strain talked about a new report outlining the financial impact.
Strain said jobs, wages, and salaries were effected significantly.
"We're looking at approximately 93,000 jobs impact during this time period. About $435 million in lost wages, about $61.7 million in self-employment income, and about $1.5 billion of lost sales activity."
Strain said they don’t have a reasonable estimate of how many of those jobs are going to come back and how many will come back at 40 hours a week.
He said the figures don’t account for federal money from the CARES Act.
Goss said he originally thought the economic recovery would be in the shape of a “U”, but now it will be in the shape of a Nike swoosh.
To view the full report visit PlatteInstitute.Org.